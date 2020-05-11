Oh, to be an average dealer in the South in April

It was good to be an average powersports dealership in the South region during the month of April. Exclusive data from CDK Global Recreation shows that dealerships in the South that use the Lightspeed DMS on average during the month saw overall dealership revenue increase 16.7 percent vs. April 2018.

The data is taken from 1,604 same store dealerships nationwide. The coronavirus pandemic apparently equated to “Get Out and Ride” for many in the South, as revenue from sales of new and pre-owned major units increased 21.3 percent on average during April vs. April 2019.

Service in the South saw a 10.8 percent decrease in revenue on average during April (the smallest decrease of all regions) and Parts revenue was down 7.0 percent on average during the month.

The 12 states in the South region are as follows:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

— Dave McMahon, editor

dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com (Dealers, drop me a note to let me know how your April sales fared.)