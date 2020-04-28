Errata: Lightspeed Service Dept. revenue report for March corrected

Our data partners over at Lightspeed have provided us with an update on their March 2020 Service Department Same Store Sales. The original data point that showed a 40 percent decrease vs. March 2019 at 1,649 same stores was an error.

The correct data shows that the U.S. dealership Service Department on average saw revenues decrease by only 6.2 percent in March.

Here’s the new and corrected Service Department revenue breakdown:

U.S. — Down 6.2 percent

Midwest — Down 1.8 percent

Northeast — Down 10.7 percent

Northwest — Down 5.9 percent

South — Down 5.5 percent

West — Down 8.4 percent

Service department revenue was up 660 dealerships and down at 839 dealerships.

Lightspeed and PSB equally regret the error.

— Dave McMahon, editor