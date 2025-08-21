Latest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesYamaha

Oregon in talks with Yamaha to use unmanned helicopters to fight wildfires

The StaffAugust 21, 2025

The Oregon Department of Aviation (ODAV) announced on Aug. 14 that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Yamaha Motor Corporation to explore the potential use of Yamaha’s Fazer Sar unmanned helicopter for fighting wildfires in Oregon.

Typically used for agriculture, Yamaha’s Fazer Sar, the company’s unmanned helicopter, could start being used to fight wildfires in Oregon. (Photo: ODAV Instagram page)

Due to the destructive and unpredictable nature of wildfire seasons, the need for innovative, flexible, and scalable tools becomes increasingly urgent, the press release says. It adds that the partnership with Yamaha is an important step in evaluating how unmanned aircrafts can support rapid-response operations for small and emerging wildfires—especially in remote or high-risk regions.

The Yamaha Fazer Sar is an unmanned helicopter platform capable of carrying payloads, performing complex aerial maneuvers, and operating under FAA exemptions for specialized missions. Through this agreement, ODAV and Yamaha will explore using this aircraft to conduct targeted missions to help suppress wildfires.

“This is a forward-looking collaboration to understand how aviation technology — especially uncrewed systems — can augment our wildfire response toolkit,” says Kenji Sugahara, director of the ODAV. “While this Memorandum of Understanding does not grant exclusivity or authorize operational deployment, it opens the door to collaborative testing, stakeholder engagement, and regulatory coordination.”

This collaboration with the ODAV certainly falls in line with Yamaha’s commitment to preserving U.S. public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. Through its Yamaha Access Initiative, the company has awarded over 500 grants nationwide, totaling close to $7 million.

