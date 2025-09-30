The U.S. powersports industry posted a 4.06% year-over-year decline in July 2025, with new sales leading the drop and used sales holding more stable, according to reporting from Cycle Trader’s research arm, Statistical Surveys Inc. New unit sales fell 7.42% compared to last year, while used sales slipped just 2.01%, showing resilience in the pre-owned market.

The pre-owned segment was the bright spot, with ATVs/UTVs and dual-sport bikes posting slight gains, while touring also improved year-over-year. (Image: Statistical Surveys Inc.)

By segment, ATVs/UTVs and sport models performed the best among new units, with decreases of less than 1% each. Cruisers tracked with the overall market at -8.97%. Touring, dual-sport, traditional, and dirt bikes all posted double-digit declines, ranging from -10.75% to -16.46%.

The used market showed a brighter picture. ATVs/UTVs and dual sport bikes posted slight gains, while touring also improved year-over-year. Sport models dipped only slightly, and cruisers and traditional bikes moved roughly in line with the overall market. Dirt bikes were the weakest category, down -6.32%.

Regional performance revealed clear contrasts. Springfield, Missouri, led all markets with a 39% gain in new sales, while Reno, Sioux Falls, Indianapolis, and San Antonio also posted strong double-digit growth. On the other side, Little Rock, Colorado Springs, Provo-Orem, Olympia-Centralia, and Salem-Albany-Corvallis saw steep double-digit losses.

Dealer Takeaway: The July data points to ongoing softness in new powersports sales, but relative stability in used units. ATV/UTV and dual sport categories continue to outperform, offering dealers stronger opportunities compared to touring or dirt bike sales. Markets with strong growth, such as Springfield, Missouri, and Reno, Nevada, present opportunities to push inventory, while declining markets may require more creative strategies, including focusing on used inventory, offering competitive financing, or running targeted promotions.