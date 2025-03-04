The European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM) recently released a report showing the steady growth of the European motorcycle market in 2024. The latest data underscores the European market is on the rise.

The ACEM represents manufacturers of mopeds, motorcycles, three-wheelers, and quadricycles throughout the EU and includes 17 manufacturing companies such as BMW Motorrad, BRP Inc., Ducati Motor Holding, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, KYMCO, MV Agusta, Peugeot Scooters, Piaggio, Polaris Industries, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Triumph Motorcycles, Yamaha, and Zero Motorcycles. As of 2019, Europe had more than 39 million motorcycles and scooters on its roads.

According to ACEM, motorcycle registrations in Europe’s five biggest markets—France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK—increased by 10.1% in 2024 (1,155,640 units), a sizeable increase from 2023.

Europe’s top motorcycle markets:

Germany: 248,618 units (+16.3%)

Spain: 229,685 units (+14.2%)

Italy: 352,294 units (+10%)

France: 214,049 units (+3.5%)

UK: 110,994 units (+2.7%)

While all five markets saw positive growth, Germany and Spain led the way with double-digit increases. However, not all segments were on the same upward trajectory. Motorcycles generally had more new registrations, while moped (i.e., scooter) registrations fell by 6.5% across most of Europe, except in Italy, which saw a 19% increase in sales. Countries such as Germany (-16.1%) and France (-12.5%) saw notable double-digit declines.

As for the most popular motorcycle categories, commuter bikes and mid-sized ADVs continued to top the sales reports. While electric motorcycles and high-performance naked bikes also gained ground.

ACEM attributes much of the 2024 growth to manufacturers pushing to sell pre-Euro5+ spec bikes before the emissions standard took effect on January 1, 2025.

Antonio Perlot, ACEM secretary general, comments: “The strong growth in motorcycle registrations across Europe’s largest markets in 2024 demonstrates the increasing appeal of motorcycling for urban mobility and leisure. However, it should be acknowledged that a consistent part of this growth is also linked to stock registrations ahead of the new Euro5+ emissions standard, which was fully introduced on January 1, 2025 – a market correction is, therefore, to be expected in the first half of 2025.”

BRP opened its European Design and Innovation Center in 2023. (Photo: BRP Inc.)

Euro5+ builds on the previous emissions standard. According to Perlot, it will strengthen L-category vehicles as a viable and attractive choice for Europeans and a solution for policy-makers to decrease congestion and make cities more liveable.

RideApart.com notes that Europe is in the “Goldilocks” zone, where riders consume both leisure (i.e., premium) motorcycles and commuter bikes and scooters. The U.S. mainly comprises leisure customers in the powersports market; therefore, we don’t enjoy greater overall numbers, but we sell more premium, higher-margin vehicles.

Sources: RideApart, ACEM