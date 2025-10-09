Investigation launches after wire trap injures biker at public trail in Utah

A dirt-bike rider says he was injured after hitting a wire trap stretched across two trees while riding through Utah’s American Fork Canyon on Oct. 3.

Daniel Bender of Alpine, Utah, says he was knocked off his bike and injured on Hidden Forest Trail after hitting a “black wire, between two trees.” (Photo: AMA)

The injured dirt biker, Daniel Bender of Alpine, Utah, told local news station KUTV that he sustained cuts in and around his mouth after striking a black wire that was small enough not to see, but thick enough not to break when hitting it.

“The wire caught my helmet and then went into my mouth and scraped me and threw me off the back of the bike,” he told KUTV. “It could have been a lot worse, you know. It could have hit me in the neck; it could have caused more permanent damage.”

According to police officials in Utah, a crime like this would be considered a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine.

The American Motorcyclist Association released a statement officially condemning the trail sabotage, calling it “a deliberate and dangerous attack against the entire outdoor recreation community,” and urged all trail users to remain alert and work together to prevent similar incidents.

“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident,” says AMA Director of Government Relations Nick Haris. “Over the years, the AMA has documented similar acts of trail sabotage across the country, capable of causing serious injury or death.”

Haris also emphasized the importance of unity among all trail users, noting that conflicts between recreation groups only harm the shared goal of preserving access to public lands.

“The vast majority of trail users — whether on two wheels, four wheels or on foot — are law-abiding and share a love of the outdoors,” he said. “Public lands exist for multiple uses, and no one should fear for their safety when enjoying them. Every rider deserves to return home safely at the end of the day.”