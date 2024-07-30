Congress celebrates AMA’s 100th anniversary with resolution

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) was recently honored in the United States Capitol as it celebrates a century of protecting the rights of motorcyclists and promoting the motorcycle lifestyle.

The Co-Chairs of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus introduced H. Res. 1391 in the House of Representatives, honoring AMA’s 100th anniversary. (Photo: AMA)

The Co-Chairs of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus, Reps. Tim Walberg (R-MI), Troy Balderson (R-OH), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), and Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) — in addition to Reps. Tracey Mann (R-KS), Carol Miller (R-WV), and Warren Davidson (R-OH) — introduced H. Res. 1391 in the House of Representatives, honoring the anniversary.

“As a Charter Life Member of the AMA, it was my honor to introduce this resolution to recognize the historic achievement AMA has reached, marking its 100th Anniversary,” Rep. Walberg comments. “I am proud to have been a part of this fine organization, and consider it a privilege to be counted as one of its many members.”

Over the last 100 years, the AMA has served as the foremost motorcycle rights advocacy organization at the federal and state levels. The AMA has operated with a permanent government relations staff presence in Washington, D.C., since the 1990s. Throughout its history, the organization has worked closely with members of Congress to fight discriminatory healthcare legislation, recreational trail inaccessibility, ethanol concerns, and other issues facing motorcyclists.

“We are honored Congress recognizes the AMA’s effort to protect the rights of motorcyclists,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman says. “The AMA is pleased to serve as the leading resource for our elected officials on issues facing motorcycle riders, racers, and enthusiasts.”