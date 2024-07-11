Motorcycle Hall of Famer Ed Lojak passes away

Ed Lojak, one of the most dominant off-road racers of his generation, passed away on Monday, July 8, at 63 years old.

Ed Lojak was a second-generation owner of Lojaks Cycle Sales and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer. He passed away July 8 at age 63. (Photo: AMA)

Born on Dec. 18, 1960, Lojak started riding at 8 years old and progressed into racing at 10. From there, Lojak blossomed into one of the greatest off-road racers ever, capturing five AMA Hare Scrambles National Championships and nine Grand National Cross Country Series Championships.

Competing professionally from 1976 to 1988 for Team Husqvarna, Lojak emerged as the all-time leader in GNCC championships aboard a bike, with nine total. During this dominant stretch, Lojak was named the 1982 AMA Amateur Athlete of the Year.

Lojak was also a staple in international competition. Competing in five International Six Days Enduros, Lojak helped the United States win multiple gold and silver medals during the event.

After his racing career, Lojak remained instrumental in his family business, Lojaks Cycle Sales, located in his hometown of Tarentum, Pennsylvania.

In 2017, Lojak was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame for his illustrious racing career and overall impact on the world of off-road racing.