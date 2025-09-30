Simpson accelerates growth strategy in $7B motorcycle safety market

Helmet manufacturer Simpson Motorcycles recently announced its plan to ramp up its efforts in expanding within the global motorcycle helmet and safety gear market with new product innovation and expanding relationships with dealers and enthusiasts.

At the 85th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Simpson unveiled the Simpson x Buell Mod Bandit helmet, a forged carbon fiber helmet born of a new strategic partnership with Buell Motorcycle Co. (Photo: Simpson Motorcycles)

Simpson’s parent company, Holley Performance Brands, says it plans to leverage its brand equity, differentiated design, and immersive dealer and consumer engagement to execute a focused global growth strategy within the $7 billion powersports safety market. This includes planned expansion and initiatives to capture the European Union share and target high-growth regions in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

“Simpson is one of Holley’s most iconic lifestyle brands, and its growth trajectory underscores how we are scaling into adjacent markets with significant long-term potential,” says Matthew Stevenson, president and CEO of Holley. “By investing in new products, immersive events, and global dealer partnerships, we are positioning Simpson as a category leader in performance-driven motorcycle safety.

Immersive dealer and rider activations

Simpson recently hosted its inaugural “Saddle Up Global Dealer Summit” at its New Braunfels, Texas headquarters, bringing together top distribution partners from the U.S., EU, Australia, and Latin America. The summit showcased new limited-edition launches, strengthened dealer alignment, and identified opportunities for regionalized growth.

Simpson also made a high-impact presence at the 85th annual Sturgis Rally in South Dakota, where thousands of riders engaged with the brand through live activations, influencer events, community rides, and product showcases.

Product innovation: Partnerships and next-gen designs

At Sturgis, Simpson unveiled the Simpson x Buell Mod Bandit helmet, a forged carbon fiber helmet born of a new strategic partnership with independent motorcycle manufacturer Buell Motorcycle Co. The collaboration bridges motorsports heritage with street relevance, reinforcing Simpson’s strategy of expanding OEM and brand partnerships.

Based on Simpson’s best-selling Mod Bandit platform, this release features a custom Buell-inspired paint scheme, forged carbon shell, sharp pinstriping, and iconic Buell branding. The Simpson x Buell helmet is now available for preorder here. Shipping will begin on Nov 1.

What’s next?

Building on its industry leadership and commitment to cutting-edge helmet design and performance-driven motorcycle gear, Simpson Motorcycle will unveil its latest 2026 products at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy, this November.