E-motorcycle OEM offers AI-connected experiences

Electric motorcycle developer Damon stepped outside of hardware with its official launch of Damon I/O, a comprehensive rider intelligence and connected services platform designed to transform every ride into a smarter, safer, and more connected experience.

Damon Motorcycles introduces Damon I/O, the digital backbone transforming personal mobility to safe, smart AI-connected experiences. (Photo: CNW Group/DAMON Motors Inc.)

The white-labeled platform allows personal mobility OEMs and fleet operators to deploy advanced digital experiences and addresses the lack of digital infrastructure to collect data and enhance rider safety.

Moreover, Damon I/O addresses a critical gap in the personal mobility industry, where manufacturers struggle with fragmented data systems, limited rider insights, and disconnected post-sale experiences. The platform delivers a complete suite of connected vehicle capabilities, including real-time diagnostics, over-the-air updates, predictive maintenance alerts, branded mobile applications, and fleet management dashboards — all deployable within months.

“Every ride becomes actionable data,” says CEO Dominique Kwong.

“We’re offering OEMs and fleet operators the ability to tap into predictive diagnostics, fleet intelligence, and post-sale software experiences — creating new revenue opportunities in a historically hardware-only market.”

For personal mobility manufacturers and fleet operators, Damon I/O offers immediate access to:

Advanced safety features and real-time diagnostics that enhance rider protection

Rider-state monitoring that adapts safety systems based on vital signs and stress levels

Seamless over-the-air software updates that keep vehicles current without dealer visits

Predictive maintenance capabilities that reduce downtime and service costs

White-labeled mobile applications that strengthen brand loyalty

Smart logistics systems enabling multiple vehicles to act as nodes in an intelligent delivery network

Integration capabilities with safety apparel including airbag vests and dynamic signaling

Insurance-ready telematics data enabling usage-based insurance models

The platform is available immediately for OEM partnerships and fleet deployments. Damon says it is actively engaging with major automotive and technology companies seeking to expand beyond traditional vehicle design into intelligent logistics and personal mobility ecosystems. Damon I/O can be customized and integrated with existing hardware systems, providing manufacturers with a turnkey solution to modernize their product offerings and create new revenue opportunities through connected services.