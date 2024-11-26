Denago picks Proffer as regional sales manager for Central U.S.

Denago Powersports recently announced the addition of industry veteran Dan Proffer to its growing list of regional sales managers. Proffer will be responsible for the Central U.S. territory.

Denago Powersports National Sales Manager Johnny Hayes states, “Landing a seasoned professional like Dan is a tremendous win for Denago. His passion, dedication, and industry knowledge will be critical in shaping our future and enhancing our market presence. Dan fits perfectly with our well-established veteran team, which will allow him to hit the ground running.”

Proffer was ostensibly born into the powersports business as his parents opened one of the first Kawasaki dealerships in Michigan – Proffer Kawasaki – when he was 6 years old. From there, Proffer honed his skills and worked for BRP, Aprilla, Mahindra, and more, specializing in sales and marketing.

Proffer currently resides in Flint, Michigan, where he enjoys using his fleet of motorized toys to enjoy the great outdoors. Denago Powersports is thrilled to add Dan to its dynamic team.