Swappable batteries agreement signed between Piaggio, Honda, KTM and Yamaha

In March Powersports Business reported that Piaggio Group, Honda Motor, KTM and Yamaha Motor had signed a the Letter of Intent to create a partnership committed to the promotion of the widespread use of light electric vehicles such as mopeds, scooters, motorcycles, tricycles and more in the transport sector.

According to a recent announcement, the companies have officially signed the agreement for the creation of the Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC).

The underlying aim of the Consortium is to find solutions to the concerns customers may have regarding the future of electromobility, such as the range, the charging time and infrastructure, and costs. This will be achieved in accordance with four primary goals: Develop common technical specifications of the swappable battery systems, confirm common usage of the battery systems, make, and promote, the Consortium’s common specifications a standard within European and International standardization bodies and expand the use of the Consortium’s common specification to global level.

By working closely with interested stakeholders and national, European and international standardization bodies, the founding members of the Consortium will be involved in the creation of international technical standards. Indeed, the availability of charging stations varies between countries and there is still limited information for end users. Therefore, with this Consortium, Piaggio, Honda, KTM and Yamaha aim at engaging the decision makers for the development and deployment of charging infrastructure to promote the increase of light electric vehicles.

“Urban mobility is going through a delicate moment of transition towards electrification. Thanks to our Consortium, representing four major global players, motorbikes will continue to play a key role in the urban context,” said Michele Colaninno, Chief of Strategy and Product of Piaggio Group in the announcement. “Swappable batteries give the right answer to speed up the recharging time of vehicles offering an additional valuable choice for users. Urban mobility is part of the Piaggio DNA and history: our aim is to bring all our technological know-how and attitude for innovation to the Consortium.”

The four founding members encourage all interested stakeholders to join the cooperation to enrich the Consortium’s expertise in order to ensure a large diffusion of standard swappable batteries in the future. Parties who are interested to join the SBMC can contact one of the founding members for further information.

“Honda believes that the widespread adoption of electric motorcycles can play an important part in realizing a more sustainable society. For that purpose, we need to solve several challenges such as extending the range, shortening the charging time and lowering the vehicle and infrastructure costs to enhance convenience for customers,” said Yoshishige Nomura, Chief Officer, Motorcycle Operations, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in the announcement. “In the Consortium we have created, the founding members from the motorcycle industry and other stakeholders will work together towards standardizing swappable batteries, their charging systems and surrounding infrastructure to create the environment for their use. Our final goal is to ensure that motorcycles will continue to be chosen as a useful method of transportation in future mobility.”

