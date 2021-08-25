California dealers take holeshot with off-road motorcycle sales: Lightspeed study

The latest exclusive study by CDK Global Lightspeed breaks down the average off-road motorcycles sold per year by dealer by region. The study focuses on 121,000 new and pre-owned units sold between Aug. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2021.

This study only includes units where the VIN can be decoded to identify the exact make, model, product line, and segment. OEMs that do not provide specific VIN decoding were not included.

Dealerships in California sold the highest average number of off-road motorcycles at 207 units per year. Dealerships in the Northwest averaged 134 units. In the West, dealerships averaged 120 units sold. Dealerships in the Northwest sold an average of 97 units. In the South, dealerships averaged 74 units, while the Midwest averaged 67 units.

Check out the September edition of Powersports Business for more details.