Operating since 1986, dealership is permanently closing this week

In operation since 1986, an April 21 announcement via Facebook reveals that another Harley-Davidson dealership is closing its doors.

High Plains Harley-Davidson in Clovis, New Mexico, has announced that the dealership is closing permanently.

In operation since 1986, owners Crystal and Jimmy Allison write in the post: “We started High Plains Harley-Davidson 34 years ago with 2 employees in a converted gas station on Thornton. Clovis welcomed us with open arms from day one. We had struggles and we had success and Clovis was always right there with us. Unfortunately the time has come to close High Plains Harley-Davidson and combine with Champion Harley-Davidson in Roswell. We hope we can continue to serve you as part of our 38 years as the oldest Harley-Davidson dealer in New Mexico.”

The dealership told its 3,900 Facebook followers that its last day is Thursday. As noted, sister store Champion Harley-Davidson in Roswell, New Mexico, remains open.

