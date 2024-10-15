Howard Kelly returns to S&S Cycle

S&S Cycle has announced that Howard Kelly has returned to the company as the senior director of Marketing. Kelly steps back into the marketing department at S&S Cycle from MiTek, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, where he spent the last six and a half years serving the commercial construction industry in the U.S., EU and APAC markets. Kelly was with S&S from 2004 through 2009 working on marketing and communications efforts leading up to the company’s 50th anniversary and a series of engine service manuals.

Howard Kelly joins S&S Cycle as the senior director of Marketing. Photo courtesy of S&S Cycle

After working at S&S, Kelly gained valuable experience in the industrial air conditioning world, heading up an advertising agency that supported a major vehicle OEM, and leading an apparel line in a niche market that went from a napkin sketch to a brand distributed across the U.S.

“We are excited to have Howard back home at S&S Cycle,” says Mark Platt, board chair of S&S. “Howard brings uniquely valuable experience, passion, and excitement to the S&S Team and he is set to play a key role in delivering on our promise of Made-in-America Proven Performance for our customers, keeping them at the center of everything we do.”

Kelly will drive marketing efforts globally, bringing awareness to the Proven Performance line of parts and engines the company is known for.

“I left S&S saying I wanted a break from the powersports industry, during a season when worldwide economic pressure was impacting our industry’s spirit and comradery”, Kelly said. “With the next few projects we have lined up, I hope to see that come back. I must thank S&S Board Members Brett Smith and Mark Platt for showing me what I was missing and encouraging me to get back to my real passion.”

Kelly’s return to S&S Cycle and other recent organizational changes further bolsters the company’s plans to continue its legacy of creating industry-leading marketing programs for insiders and customers. New products and core products that have driven the success seen over the last six decades will get plenty of attention and there may be a few events that remind the industry just how much reach S&S brings.