MRAA launches Service Advisor Certification Program

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) has launched its Service Advisor Certification Program – a position-specific certification designed to elevate a dealership’s service department by boosting technician efficiency, driving up revenue and profits, and transforming the customer experience.

“Not only does the service advisor spend the most time with the customer over their ownership cycle compared to every other position, but they are the gatekeeper to the dealership’s most complex department,” says Valerie Ziebron, lead instructor and subject matter expert of VRZ Consulting.

The MRAA shares that when dealers register a team member for the Service Advisor Certification Program, they will be equipped with skills, tools and strategies that will enhance communication, streamline processes, make the shop more money and deliver exceptional customer service by the end of the program.

To build MRAA’s Service Advisor Certification, the education team and Ziebron consulted with leading service department professionals who shared proven solutions to common service pain points and samples of practical and effective tools to be shared as part of this program.

The Service Advisor Certification Program includes a seven-course online training package, a 124-page printed workbook and study guide, and dozens of downloadable digital resources, customizable tools and templates.

This educational offering covers critical areas such as effective communication, customer retention strategies, time management and organization, conflict resolution, and sales strategies. Participants can complete the program on their schedule from October 22 through January 20, 2025. They will have the opportunity to earn their official credential through a proctored online exam.

“Our Service Advisor Certification Program focuses on developing the essential skills that turn a service professional into a Master Advisor, invaluable to the dealership’s success,” says Liz Walz, vice president of Education for MRAA. “Thanks to training that features marine industry expertise and real-world solutions, participants will walk away with the knowledge and tools to exceed customer expectations and improve service department performance.”

MRAA’s Service Advisor Certification Program is offered on the heels of its Service Management Certification program developed in partnership with the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC). The Service Management Certification program was launched in January and is now available for the fall class. Nearly 50 service management professionals participated in MRAA’s first Service Management Certification class in the spring, and more continue to join the class this fall.