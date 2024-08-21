Brothers sell Dutchess Recreational Vehicles of New York

Performance Brokerage Services has announced the sale of Dutchess Recreational Vehicles in Poughkeepsie, New York, to Jim Batterton.

The former owners were brothers Ken and Jeff Conston. Ken Conston, a powersports enthusiast, began his career as a materials manager at a semiconductor plant. In 1988, he purchased a dealership that sold Honda powersports and equipment. With a keen sense for seizing opportunities and adapting to change, he expanded the product lines offered. In 2000, Jeff Conston, formerly with Shaw Industries in Dalton, Georgia, joined Ken after he bought out the last remaining partner. The Constons have enjoyed a strong partnership over the past 24 years.

Dutchess Recreational Vehicles of Poughkeepsie, New York, has been sold to Jim Batterton. Photo courtesy of Dutchess Recreational Vehicles, Google

The brothers will remain involved for a transition period to ensure a smooth changeover, providing customers with continuity and familiar faces.

“Thanks so much to Courtney Bernhard and her team at Performance Brokerage Services for helping out with the sale of our dealership,” says Ken Conston. “We had started with another broker for over a year with no results and poor communication. The other broker consistently missed commitments. Then, we found Performance Brokerage Services and they were great at marketing the dealership and found us a buyer. Courtney was involved and helpful all the way to the finish line at the closing! Thanks again!”

Courtney Bernhard comments, “It was truly a pleasure working with Ken Conston and his brother, Jeff Conston, throughout the entire transaction. It became very apparent why the duo has been successful in their dealership and has such a committed, long-tenured staff. Ken and Jeff were always responsive when I needed anything and were extremely helpful working with the buyer through all the challenges of a buy-sell. I have no doubt that Jim Batterton and his family will be set up for success for many years to come. I appreciate Jim’s positive attitude and tenacity working through the manufacturer applications, dealer licensing, and the many other hoops that came up until the very end. Thank you to everyone involved!”

Jim Batterton brings extensive senior leadership experience from IBM and Kyndryl, along with specialized knowledge in powersports from his involvement with his family’s pre-owned dealership, Kent Road Motorsports. Passionate about the industry, Jim and his wife Emily, along with their family, are dedicated powersports enthusiasts and customers.

“When the opportunity to acquire Dutchess Recreational Vehicles came up, I was very excited because they have a great reputation and have served the Hudson Valley, New York, and tri-state area for decades,” Batterton says. “Their involvement with and support of the rider community is excellent. The other big key to their success has been a great group of enthusiast employees. We are honored to be taking over for the Conston family and hope to carry on the Dutchess Recreational Vehicles legacy.”

Batterton adds, “While the transaction was not simple with eight linemakers involved, we would have had a much more difficult time without the aid of Courtney Bernhard and the Performance Brokerage team. We found Courtney to be a great advisor as we went through it, and she quickly helped us build a great partnership with the sellers that enabled the transaction to proceed. She was also instrumental in introducing us to some other professional services firms that were experienced in buy-sell transactions, which aided us greatly.”

Dutchess Recreational Vehicles will remain at its current location at 737 Freedom Plains Road in Poughkeepsie, New York.