CFMOTO and Potential Motors announce industry-first ADAS technology for OHVs

Potential Motors and CFMOTO USA have announced a new partnership to integrate advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) into recreational off-road vehicles for the first time.

Sam Poirier, CEO and co-founder at Potential Motors, says the integration of its technology into CFMOTO’s vehicles will set new standards in the side-by-side segment. (Photo: Potential Motors Inc.)

The partnership will first see Potential’s tech integrated into CFMOTO test vehicles. The companies will conduct extensive real-world testing at Potential’s purpose-built off-road proving ground in Fredericton, Canada, and CFMOTO facilities.

CFMOTO is evaluating Potential’s suite of groundbreaking technologies, including:

Terrain Intelligence uses forward-facing sensors (such as cameras) to understand terrain shape, surface type, obstacle height, incline gradient, and more. Potential uses AI models to enable computation on-vehicle in real time, even on small vehicles. The data can feed an array of driver aids, information, and vehicle controls, depending on the specification.

Off-Road OS, Potential’s software stack and modular control system, which uses data from Terrain Intelligence to self-select vehicle control modes in advance of changes in terrain, surface and incline. This enhances vehicle performance and efficiency even in extreme conditions.

R&D into in-cab features, exploring how AI and computer vision can assist all users.

“Our partnership with CFMOTO USA is the perfect synergy of technological innovation and industry expertise, says Sam Poirier, CEO and co-founder at Potential. “The integration of Potential’s technology into CFMOTO’s vehicles will set new standards in the side-by-side segment. Moreover, as our first commercial program in side-by-sides, this partnership validates the incredible work done over many years by the talented team here at Potential. It’s a landmark moment for all of us.”

Potential has been developing the technologies that underpin Terrain Intelligence and Off-Road OS since 2018. Since then, the company has made leaps forward by using AI, which has enabled its technologies to ingest much larger data inputs while still computing in real-time on the vehicle.

Over-the-air updates will allow Potential’s self-learning products to improve over time on all vehicles running Terrain Intelligence. This will allow lessons learned from the toughest off-road environments to help solve complex cases in on-road settings, the company says.

Potential and CFMOTO USA will jointly present their partnership at CES 2024 in Las Vegas in January.

