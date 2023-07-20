New FinTech venture set to ‘revolutionize’ F&I for powersports dealers

Finio, Inc. has announced a new digital sales and finance platform for marine, powersports, RV, and other industries.

The firm, based in Irvine, California, claims to be a "modern credit discovery experience" for these industries through its secure platform. With one or more firm offers of credit in hand, dealers can turn leads into qualified buyers in minutes, the company says.

Finio.com was started by financial technology entrepreneurs as a seamless digital financing platform for dealers.

“As credit discovery continues to move up in the purchase funnel, Finio enables a seamless online finance approval wherever customers shop,” states Andy Hinrichs, CEO of Finio. “Finio is the natural extension of the dealership’s F&I office into the digital realm.”

The platform allows dealerships to customize their roster of lending partners, markup requirements, and business rules. In addition to credit aggregation, the platform digitizes transactions from start to finish through desking solutions, F&I menus, and paperless e‑contracting.

“Finio saves costs and adds security,” adds Nick Stellman, Finio’s co-founder and COO. “In industries where disparate systems and manual data entry are still the norm, Finio’s digital finance hub catapults the F&I process to a whole new level.”

Prior to Finio, Hinrichs and Stellman were the founders of AutoGravity and Digital Motors, the latter of which was acquired in 2022 by TrueCar, Inc.