Sherco USA hires powersports industry veteran as western sales manager

Sherco USA recently announced the appointment of Bill Anderson as western sales manager. With a wealth of experience in the powersports industry, Anderson brings a strategic and customer-focused approach to help further strengthen Sherco’s position in the market.

Bill Anderson at the Sherco USA HQ. (Photo: Sherco)

Anderson will play a pivotal role in expanding Sherco’s presence across the western region of the United States. Anderson’s extensive background in the powersports industry includes previously owning a Sherco/Beta dealership in Spokane, Washington as well as his role as a dealer development manager with a major OEM, making him a valuable addition to the Sherco USA team.

“We are excited to welcome Bill Anderson to the Sherco family as our western sales manager,” says Sherco USA President Ron Sallman. “With his proven track record and deep understanding of the powersports industry, we are confident that Bill will take our efforts out west to new heights. His passion for off-road motorcycles aligns perfectly with Sherco’s commitment to delivering top-quality products and exceptional customer experiences.”

Bill Anderson has built customer relationships that provided double-digit growth with his previous OEM in his region. His expertise will be instrumental in driving Sherco’s growth and market share in the western region. As the western sales manager, Anderson will oversee sales strategies, dealer relationships, and market development to ensure Sherco’s continued success in the highly dynamic powersports landscape.

“I am very excited to be joining Sherco USA,” says Anderson. “I was already very familiar with the brand having been a Sherco dealer when I owned Sprocket Sports Moto Tech in Spokane, Washington. After selling the dealership, I became a dealer development manager with another OEM that was also part of my dealership. I want to thank Ron and Rhonda (Sallman) for the opportunity to be able to help with the current growth of the Sherco brand in the United States.”