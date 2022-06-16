Sherco USA adds industry veteran to key role

San Antonio-based Sherco USA has taken a big step forward this week with news that the company has hired a new national sales director.

Industry veteran Randy Mullinix has joined the company as national sales director. The Idaho native comes to Sherco USA from the KTM Group, where he most recently was the Strategic Dealer Acquisition manager. Over his 10-plus years career there, he had seen promotions from district manager, to regional manager to his most recent role with national implications.

Randy Mullinix

Prior to the KTM Group, he spent four years with Suzuki Motors of North America as a district sales manager. Outside of the OEM portion of his career, he gained valuable experience as the operations manager for Pro Moto Billet - Fastway, who are a team partner of FactoryONE Sherco, the racing arm of Sherco USA.

Mullinix began his powersports career at the dealer level with 15 years as a performance parts manager, sales manger as well as multiple other positions.

He is an avid off-road, motocross and trials enthusiast with a racing past.