Sea-Doo sets date for 2024 model year launch

Sea-Doo dealers, mark your calendars because BRP will be announcing its biggest news of the year, live from Atlanta, Georgia, on the evening of Sunday, August 20.
More than 2,500 dealers are expected to converge at Club BRP this year, coming from around the globe to see the new line of Sea-Doo watercraft, pontoon boats, apparel and accessories. Sea-Doo representatives say that this year's event will highlight how "Sea-Doo life continues to evolve through the brand's relentless innovation and continued refinement."
Dealers who want to know more details about the event and take part in a roundtable live from Club BRP in Atlanta, may email tim.olson@brp.com for more information.