Sea-Doo sets date for 2024 model year launch

Sea-Doo dealers, mark your calendars because BRP will be announcing its biggest news of the year, live from Atlanta, Georgia, on the evening of Sunday, August 20.

Sea-Doo plans to introduce MY24 watercraft at this year's Club BRP in Atlanta. (Photo: Staff)

More than 2,500 dealers are expected to converge at Club BRP this year, coming from around the globe to see the new line of Sea-Doo watercraft, pontoon boats, apparel and accessories. Sea-Doo representatives say that this year's event will highlight how "Sea-Doo life continues to evolve through the brand's relentless innovation and continued refinement."

Dealers who want to know more details about the event and take part in a roundtable live from Club BRP in Atlanta, may email tim.olson@brp.com for more information.