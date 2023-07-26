Air Lift Company names new marketing director

The Air Lift Company recently announced that Frank Lark has been hired as its new marketing director. Lark will oversee the in-house marketing agency for Air Lift Company and automotive-related Air Lift Performance.

Lark brings more than 20 years of senior marketing leadership experience in both the powersports and automotive industries to ALC.

Before joining ALC, Lark led many U.S.-based in-house and global marketing teams, overseeing all aspects of strategic brand management and creative, and worked as a senior marketing consultant.

“I am here to position the marketing department and the company for future success. I am excited to mentor, coach and inspire the great marketing team at Air Lift and bring them to new heights,” says Lark.

Lark will leverage his extensive B2B, B2C and direct-to-consumer experience through Air Lift’s divisions.

“Frank Lark brings a wealth of senior marketing industry leadership and experience to the Air Lift team,” says Brian Berry, vice president of sales and marketing. “Lark will be charged with elevating our marketing initiatives in both the business's performance and load support side.”

Originally from Marshall, Michigan, Lark has resided all over the United States before joining Air Lift Company. Lark says that being in Lansing is like a homecoming for him.