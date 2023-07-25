PSB highlights July aftermarket products

Powersports Business has covered the latest aftermarket products released by Drag Specialties, Moose Racing and SSV Works:

Drag Specialties Clutch Shell

Drag Specialties has released a Clutch Shell that comes with a starter ring gear, center bearing and snap rings. The clutch shell fits 2017-2023 M-Eight models and has a suggested retail price of $370.95.

Drag Specialties OEM Style Fork Tubes

New OEM style fork tubes from Drag Specialties have a highly durable hard chrome finish and offer less drag and improved wear. The 49-millimeter tubes accept all OEM components and are sold in pairs. The tubes are available in three lengths for 2006-2017 DYNA models. The 25.5-inch fork tubes replace OEM #46605-06 FXD, the 27.5-inch fork tubes replace OEM #46617-06 FXDWG, and the 29.5 inch fork tubes are made for custom applications. The suggested retail price is $214.95 for OEM lengths and $219.95 for custom lengths.

Drag Specialties Predator III Slip Stop Seat

The Drag Specialties Predator III Slip Stop Seat helps both drivers and passengers keep their position secure. A resilient performance material designed with gripping qualities help reduce slippage and keep riders feeling stable. The seat is made from molded flexible urethane foam with an ABS thermoformed seat base for a perfect fit. The seat is designed with a narrow width at the front for better leg clearance, and a contoured seating area for maximum comfort. Made in the U.S., the seat is available for 2018-2023 FLHC/FLHCS/FLSL/FLDE/FXBB/FXBBS models with a suggested retail price of $414.95.

Drag Specialties Front Brake Master Cylinder Assemblies

The Drag Specialties master cylinders accept OEM-style rebuild kits and have clearance to work with all 1 ¼-inch diameter handlebars. The rebuild kits feature 15-millimeter bore for dual-disc applications and are designed to work with stock and the most custom switch housings. They are available in chrome or matte black for 2017-2020 FLHT/FLHX and FLHR models with a suggested retail price of $194.95.

Drag Specialties Battery Cable Kit

The Drag Specialties Battery Cable Kit increases the starter performance of a bike by supplying maximum battery current. The kit contains all the cables needed to replace OEM cables. The black six-gauge cables are manufactured with pure electrolytic-grade 36-gauge tinned copper strands for maximum current transfer and superior flexibility. All cables have 1/4-inch and 5/16-inch terminals. The cable kit is available for 2014-2016 FLHT/FLHR/FLHX and FLTR models with a suggested retail price of $68.95.

Moose UTV Spare Belt Case

Moose Utility Division and Moose Racing have introduced the UTV Spare Belt Case. For riders carrying an extra drive belt, this case protects the belt from the elements and UV light degradation. The case is constructed of UV resistant injection molded plastic and features a water-resistant gusset on the inside closure of the case. The case comes with universal mounting hardware to fit any size roll cage or flat surface. Inside the case is a removable foam block for safe storage of anything else that may be stored. The Moose UTB Spare Belt Case is listed at an MSRP of $119.95.

SSV Works SWITCH Works Alpha12 Digital Smart Switcher

SSV Works, a manufacturer of powersports and off-road audio systems and accessories, has announced the launch of its new brand SWITCH Works. With the launch comes the new Alpha12 weather-proof electronic smart switcher, a plug-and-play solution controlling 12 accessories from the fully programmable LCD touch buttons that can be customized for each individual vehicle or accessory. The patent-pending Alpha12 is now shipping with an MSRP of $1,149.99 for the model with the three-foot power cable and $1,199.99 for the model with the 10-foot power cable.

The controller’s compact size allows for multiple mounting options. The positive response LCD touch-button displays are programmable for any accessory or combination of accessories for on-road and off-road vehicle applications. Each Alpha12 unit comes with a Universal RAM Mount for multiple mounting options. Optional vehicle-specific mounting kits will be available soon for seamless in-vehicle integration.

“Alpha12 has 170amp total output, six high current and six low current outputs with live amperage readings,” says Trevor Kaplan, CEO of SSV Works. “Each output is a configurable option that can be turned on with the ignition off.”

If riders need more than 170 total amps, SWITCH Works allows a second brain to be connected while keeping one single controller. Controlling from a secondary location is an option by adding a secondary controller to one brain. Output configuration can be done directly from the Alpha12 controller or via a computer app.

The weatherproof brain is made from cast aluminum for maximum heat dissipation to increase reliability and off-road durability. All wires utilize waterproof connectors for secure connections to further increase waterproofing and reliability.

For more information call 818-991-1778 or email sales@SSVworks.com.