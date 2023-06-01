Duane Taylor returns to the MIC as membership director

Duane Taylor is returning to the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) to serve the membership as director of safe and responsible use programs. He previously served as director of federal affairs at the MIC government relations office just outside Washington, D.C.

Taylor returns to the MIC as membership director of responsible use programs. Most recently, he was the executive director of the NOHVC. (Photo: MIC)

Taylor’s duties will include engaging OHV enthusiasts, land managers, legislators, federal and state agencies, industry professionals, and others to amplify the powersports industry’s efforts to maintain, expand, and protect off-highway trail networks. He will continue supporting ongoing efforts to obtain federal and state funding for off-highway vehicle recreation.

Most recently, Taylor served as the executive director of the National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVC), where he led a variety of nationwide initiatives to support land access, trail projects, and responsible recreation.

“We’re excited to have Duane back on our team,” says Erik Pritchard, MIC president and CEO. “He learned a lot at NOHVCC and we will leverage his and our expertise to serve the OHV community at a time when there is a tremendous opportunity to grow and improve access for OHV recreation. Duane will work ably with land managers, clubs, and industry to support responsible recreation on public lands.”

“I am thrilled to return to the Motorcycle Industry Council,” Taylor adds. “Particularly as I will have the opportunity to focus on issues about which I am most passionate – safe and responsible use of OHVs.”

The MIC advocates for fair policy and regulatory environments, works to deliver valuable data to the industry, and strives to bring the joy of riding to everyone.