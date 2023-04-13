NOHVCC invites riders to OHV management virtual sessions

The MIC has announced that The National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVCC) is inviting Southern California riding enthusiasts, clubs and riding groups to a series of listening sessions April 27- May 4. The NOHVCC is working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to create a California Statewide OHV Action Plan.

"We need your assistance in learning how the BLM can better provide access to high quality OHV recreation experiences in the state of California," said Duane Taylor, executive director of the NOHVCC. "Without your help, we could miss out on a chance to provide ideas that could lead to enhancements to the areas and trail systems you enjoy. Help us gather this very important information by participating in one of these sessions."

The upcoming virtual sessions will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Pacific on the following nights:

April 27: For those who live in or recreate in the San Diego, Glendale, and Imperial County areas.

May 2: For those who live in or recreate in the Covina, Ontario, Riverside, and San Bernardino areas.

May 3: For those who live in or recreate in the Ridgecrest, Bakersfield, and Bishop areas.

May 4: For anyone who lives or recreates in Southern California or who couldn't make a regional session.

Register to attend the NOHVCC Event.

These sessions are not being organized by the BLM but staff have been invited and will be on hand to discuss current travel management processes and how suggestions can help shape future decisions.

The listening sessions will provide an excellent time to meet national, state and local agency personnel. These organizations are interested in developing partnerships with individuals and organizations to improve the management of OHV recreation on public lands.

For more information on the meetings please contact NOHVCC at trailhead@nohvcc.org.

