NOHVCC announces 2023 annual conference details

NOHVCC has revealed that its 2023 Annual Conference will be held in St. George, Utah, Oct. 5-7.

NOHVCC had this to share:

After a great 2022 Annual Conference in Knoxville, Tennessee, we will all get together again in St. George, Utah in 2023 for the NOHVCC Annual Conference and Mobile Workshop.

Please keep an eye on NOHVCC’s website for updates over the coming months. We will have a surprise or two! It is still very early, but time flies, and you can expect ever-increasing communication about the upcoming Conference as it draws nearer.

