Aprilia reveals the 2024 Tuareg in three new colorways

Aprilia has unveiled the 2024 Tuareg adventure bike, offered in three new color schemes that create an adventurous and sporty look. Designed to overcome the hardest off-road adventures, the Tuareg gets closer to returning to the African desert, to the places and competitions that made it an off-roading legend.

The Tuareg is available in the new Atreides Black and Canyon Sand color schemes, inspired by the natural habitats in which the twin-cylinder adventure bike moves around easily. It is also available in the evocative Dakar Podium color scheme, which pays as a tribute to the bike that took overall third (three leg wins) in the 2010 Dakar, the Aprilia RXV 4.5 ridden by Francisco “Chaleco” Lopez.

The 2024 Aprilia Tuareg adventure bike is offered in Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Dakar Podium. Photos courtesy of Aprilia

All the new colors are accented by an aggressive red frame, which further emphasizes the sportiness of Tuareg, protagonist this year of an astonishing début in off-road competitions within the area of the “Back to Africa” project. As the version developed by Aprilia Racing in collaboration with GCorse, of the Guareschi brothers, the Tuareg is in the mix to take the Italian Motorally Championship and is fresh from a brilliant third place earned in the Transanatolia Rally during its absolute début in a big international raid. The next step in the project is the African desert, a destination that is already written in the name Tuareg.

On the front mudguard the suspension travel is indicated at the top of its class (240 mm), placing the emphasis on the Aprilia Tuareg’s authentic off-road technical package.

In line with its penchant for abandoning the asphalt, for 2024, the range of accessories dedicated to Tuareg is expanded to include an air filter specifically developed for off-road use and on dusty roads, with filtering power that protects the engine from any dust being sucked into the intake.

Pricing and availability

$12,299 (Atreides Black and Canyon Sand), arriving October 2023

$12,699 (Dakar Podium), arriving November 2023