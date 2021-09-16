Yamaha unveils 60th Grand Prix anniversary Supersport models

In commemoration of the 60th anniversary of its first-ever entry into a World Grand Prix race, Yamaha Motor Corporation USA has introduced three new Special Edition models for 2022: the new YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition, the YZF-R7 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition and the YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition.

Yamaha's World GP anniversary edition models.

Inspired by Yamaha’s decision to compete in its first World GP race at the 1961 Grand Prix of France, and based on the iconic 60th Anniversary Yamaha white and red chain block livery unveiled on the factory YZR-M1 race bikes at this year’s Official MotoGP Test in Qatar, the new machines were designed to pay tribute to Yamaha’s passion for racing and winning at the highest levels of motorsport, stated the company.

“Racing has always been in Yamaha’s DNA, as well as a cornerstone of motorcycle development. Nowhere is this fact more evident than with our R-series bikes, which have benefited from years of Grand Prix racing. Technology and designs have trickled down to our production Superbike and Supersport machines, making them dominant forces in MotoAmerica racing for so many years,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorcycle Product Line Manager, in a company press release. “That’s why we’re thrilled to give Yamaha enthusiasts the opportunity to own this piece of Yamaha racing history. These distinctive World GP 60th Anniversary editions are amazing to see in person with the instantly recognizable classic white and red Yamaha Racing livery and a range of other special detailing.”

In addition to the World GP 60th Anniversary color scheme, each bike also includes gold wheels, gold forks, Yamaha factory race-bike Gold Tuning Fork emblems, black levers and special commemorative badging on the airbox cover. The new 2022 YZF-R3 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition will be available this February for $5,499 MSRP; the new 2022 YZF-R7 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition will be available this January for $9,299 MSRP; and the new 2022 YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Edition will be available this November for $18,099 MSRP.

2022 Yamaha Supersports

Returning to the Yamaha Supersport lineup for 2022 are: the standard edition Yamaha YZF-R3 – Yamaha’s entry-level Supersport bike that features bold R-series styling, light weight and a high-revving 321cc liquid-cooled inline twin-cylinder engine; and the standard edition Yamaha YZF-R1, a high-performance sportbike boasting advanced MotoGP-derived electronics and powerful crossplane 998cc CP4 engine. The YZF-R3 and YZF-R1 now feature an updated Team Yamaha Blue color option with graphic detailing and accents more closely aligned with the distinctive styling of the new 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7, including matte blue and cyan blue accents throughout. For riders looking for a darker option, the YZF-R3 also comes in Midnight Black, and the YZF-R1 is available in Performance Black.

Also returning to the Yamaha Supersport lineup for 2022 is the ultra-high tech, ultra-rare Yamaha R1M, now featuring a new color design further accentuating the full carbon fiber front fairing and aluminum fuel tank, with just a touch more blue added to the side fairing.

The Yamaha R1M

The 2022 YZF-R3 will be available from dealers this December in Team Yamaha Blue or Midnight Black for an MSRP of $5,299. The 2022 YZF-R1 will be available from dealers this November in Team Yamaha Blue or Performance Black for an MSRP of $17,599. The 2022 YZF-R1M will be available this January for an MSRP of $26,299.

2022 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR

Although Yamaha has discontinued the YZF-R6 as a street homologated model, the company has a long history of supporting amateur and professional Supersport racing, along with dedicated racers and track-day riders in the motorsports community. To demonstrate this commitment, a closed-course track-only Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR will be offered for purchase in extremely limited numbers in 2022. These race-spec machines will feature full race bodywork in primer white, GYTR YZF-R6 Race Seat, GYTR ECU and wiring harness with interface cable, full Akrapovič exhaust, a 520 chain and sprocket kit, racing rear sets, AIS plug set, billet front brake lever guard, shark fin rear sprocket guard, GYTR ABS emulator, GYTR racing fuel cap, GYTR on/off switch, and GYTR brake line set, among other specialty parts.

The new 2022 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR will be available from dealers this April for $18,399 MSRP. Yamaha is requesting that potential buyers contact local dealers immediately for the opportunity to place a deposit on this limited-production motorcycle.

Also returning for 2022: The Bolt R-Spec, available this October in Storm Gray for an MSRP of $8,599; the V Star 250, available this October in Raven Black for an MSRP of $4,599; and the XMAX, available this November in Storm Gray for an MSRP of $5,799.

The Bolt R-Spec