Honda reveals returning miniMOTO, Scooter, Trial models

American Honda has announced its returning two-wheel products for model-years 2023 and 2024. Honda’s retro inspired Trail125 receives a new engine and a new color for 2023. The efficiency-focused advancements align the popular model with its miniMOTO relatives, especially the Super Cub.

Returning for the 2024 model year, the iconic Ruckus and classic Metropolitan scooters will continue to provide approachable and practical urban transportation. On the trials front, the two Montesa Cota 4RT models are back for 2023, following another incredible season of FIM World Trials competition in which Repsol Honda’s Toni Bou captured his record 32nd world title.

“Each of these models has a rich history and a loyal following, so we’re pleased to continue offering them for our customers,” says Brandon Wilson, manager of Sports & Experiential, American Honda. “From the affordable and user-friendly Trail125, Ruckus and Metropolitan to the highly specialized Montesa Cota 4RT models, Honda takes great pride in serving all types of two-wheel enthusiasts, regardless of how they choose to pursue their particular adventure.”

Trail125

Honda’s Trail125 is proof that classics never go out of style. Inspired by the original Honda CT models of the 1960s, the model has an authentic, vintage look. Its state-of-the-art technology enables confidence-inspiring performance and modern riding comfort. As the rugged cousin of the Super Cub, the Trail125 is suited for everything from urban adventures to casual off-road treks.

MSRP: $3,999

Color: Pearl Organic Green

Available: April

2023 Honda Trail 125 Pearl Organic Green

Ruckus

This character-rich model has launched an entire subculture of scooter customization and group rides. Its exposed frame, dual round headlights, affordable price and ease of use make it a great option for unique around-town transportation. The Ruckus is guaranteed to turn heads wherever it goes.

MSRP: $2,899

Colors: Black; Beige

Available: April

2023 Honda Ruckus Beige

Metropolitan

Honda’s Metropolitan offers affordability, reliability and style. The scooter’s European-inspired like sleek, rounded bodywork also boasts utility-focused features including in-dash and under-seat storage compartments and a convenient hook for securing a bag. From daily commuting to enjoying a Sunday coffee-shop outing, the Metropolitan makes getting around a lot more fun.

MSRP: $2,649

Color: Matte Armored Green Metallic; Blue Metallic

Available: May

2024 Honda Metropolitan Blue Metallic

Montesa Cota

Designed, developed and produced in Barcelona, Spain—the unofficial capital of trials, and the home of Montesa’s factory—the Cota models are capable of tackling the most challenging sections. That’s why Montesa (a subsidiary of Honda) is the choice of perennial FIM World Trials Champion Toni Bou, who was heavily involved in the development of the 4RT301RR and 4RT260R. Together, this pair of models addresses the needs of any trials rider.

MSRP 2023 Montesa Cota 4RT260R: $9,299 2023 Montesa Cota 4RT301: $11,899 2023 Montesa Cota 4RT301RR: $11,899

Colors: 2023 Montesa Cota 4RT260R: Red 2023 Montesa Cota 4RT301: Blue Metallic 2023 Montesa Cota 4RT301RR: White

Available: May

2023 Honda Montesa Cota 4RT260R Red

