Polaris named one of ‘World’s Most Ethical Companies’ by Ethisphere

Polaris Inc. has been recognized as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere. This year's 135 honorees span 19 countries and 46 industries.

“Being recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies is an incredible honor and a testament to the more than 16,000 Polaris employees who bring to life our Geared for Good efforts and help to foster a culture that is centered around integrity,” says Mike Speetzen, Polaris CEO.

“We believe accomplishments should be about more than just what was achieved, but how they were achieved, and we take pride in operating in a manner that reflects our values and builds trust with our customers, dealers, employees, suppliers, and the communities where we do business.” - Mike Speetzen, Polaris CEO.

In its inaugural debut on Ethisphere’s list, Polaris is one of only eight honorees in the auto/powerports industry.

“We remain committed to doing business the right way — every day.” - Polaris’ Global Head of Ethics & Compliance, Ash Mishra.

“This commitment requires our team to understand our expectations and hold themselves and each other accountable to operating with the highest level of ethics and integrity," says Mishra. "Through our global ethics and compliance program, we are focused on bolstering awareness of that expectation, educating on our policies, and reinforcing our values.”

“Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance,” says Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making a real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Polaris for earning a place in the World’s Most Ethical Companies community.”

More information on Polaris’ efforts can be found in its Geared for Good Corporate Responsibility ESG Report.

