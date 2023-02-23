UBCO unveils SE electric motorbike

UBCO, an electric adventure motorbike company, has released its limited 2X2 Special Edition bike. A twist on its classic AWD 2X2 Adventure bike, the Special Edition (SE) has been designed to intertwine both outdoor and urban worlds, catering to the everyday adventurer.

Now available in a limited edition green and electric orange color palette, the SE bike is accessorized and carefully crafted to provide a comfortable, yet tough and durable AWD riding experience, whether running essential errands or tackling the great outdoors. The SE design presents a more contemporary version of its classic utilitarian style bikes not yet seen in the UBCO range.

The UBCO 2X2 SE is now available in a limited edition green and electric orange.

Key features

Revitalized braking system: A newly designed braking system with motorcycle-grade braking pads and more substantial brake levers.

A newly designed braking system with motorcycle-grade braking pads and more substantial brake levers. Built-in central tote: Central tote that allows convenient, throw-and-go access to everyday items.

Central tote that allows convenient, throw-and-go access to everyday items. Compact rear duffle: Robust rear duffle designed to carry small to extra-large items on the go.

Robust rear duffle designed to carry small to extra-large items on the go. Expandable compartments: Duffle side pockets lay flat, perfect for laptop books, or pizzas.

Duffle side pockets lay flat, perfect for laptop books, or pizzas. Peak Design phone mount: The mount is vibration protected and features magnetic locking technology to enable one-handed phone attachment and removal.

The mount is vibration protected and features magnetic locking technology to enable one-handed phone attachment and removal. Giant Loop straps: Multi-purpose tough pronghorn stretch straps that provide full flexibility to attach and carry items.

“We're all about making adventure more accessible, opening up powersports to more people than ever before,” said Colin Godby, chief product officer of UBCO. “Here we combine proven off-road toughness with added style and functionality to bridge the gap between the great outdoors and everyday life. The idea is to introduce more urbanites to exploring off the beaten track, while providing a bike that seamlessly crosses both worlds, whether everyday errands, hitting the gym, commuting, surfing or outdoor adventures. We’re excited to see how our Special Edition can help this movement."

Colin Godby is the chief product officer of UBCO.

UBCO’s AWD bikes and batteries are New Zealand designed and created to have the lightest touch on the environment. As well as being built to last, and to be refurbished and recycled where needed, UBCO is developing alternative chemistries for its batteries, standing up for a responsible EV future.

UBCO offers test rides to provide hands-on experience, connecting customers with their nearest dealer, office or upcoming event. Customers can purchase the UBCO Special Edition for $6,999 including tax via UBCO’s website or any UBCO dealer with a range of finance options available.