UBCO reveals new bikes, adds three dealers

UBCO has introduced its new ruggedized off-road and mud-ready 2X2 Work Bike, and the versatile on- or off-road 2X2 Adventure Bike. They’re both tougher than ever, with improved torque, power and traction.

UBCO 2X2 Work Bike

Clean and simple. Built for off-road riding. With no on-road extras, this is a solid mud-ready workhorse.

With an awesome power to weight ratio and a high-torque motor in each wheel, your dealership’s customers can tackle variable terrain. The bike is all black and all off-road performance, and ready for a hard day's work.

UBCO 2X2 Adventure Bike

Ready for adventure, on- and off-road. Versatile and tough for commuters, delivery riders or weekend adventurers.

Attach and carry anything you need and go anywhere you want on your UBCO 2X2. Versatile, tough and reliable this is a bike that won’t let you down. You can even throw it on the back of your car or truck for easy transport. Ideal if you need a vehicle that performs on or off road, in the city or in the wild.

UBCO also added three new dealers this month:

Star City Motor Sports in Lincoln, NE

The Powersports Company in Beaver Dam, WI

Bolton Ebike in Grass Valley, CA