Polaris unveils limited-edition RZR models

Polaris Off Road has announced its partnership with iconic motocross and mountain bike brand Troy Lee Designs to unleash two new limited-edition offerings. The partnership has produced the 2023 Polaris RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition and matching RZR 200 EFI Troy Lee Designs Edition.

Starting at $44,999 MSRP, the 2023 RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition will be available in both two-and four-seat configurations with approximately 1,000 units of each model available worldwide. Featuring custom Troy Lee Designs styling and graphics, factory installed RIDE COMMAND+, Rockford Fosgate Stage 5 audio system, Pro Armor tires and a RIGID light bar, this RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition combines artistic vision with power, strength and control.

Designed to empower the next generation of youth riders, the RZR 200 EFI Troy Lee Designs Edition combines the same race-inspired styling, with kid-friendly performance and industry-leading safety features. At $7,499 MSRP, this vehicle includes a 180cc EFI engine, helmet-aware technology, pin code start, digital speed limiting and geofencing.

“The RZR Pro R and RZR 200 are both an incredible design canvas," said Troy Lee. "The Pro R has power for days, suspension that delivers a ridiculously smooth ride, and strength to manage anything thrown its way, while the RZR 200 gives the next generation of rider the confidence to tackle the trails. It’s truly an honor to design our very own RZR Pro R and RZR 200, the ultimate proof points for Polaris’ engineering prowess and commitment to driving the side-by-side industry forward.”

2023 RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition $44,999 MSRP 2023 RZR Pro R 4 Troy Lee Designs Edition $49,999 MSRP With approximately 1,000 units of each model available worldwide, the limited-edition RZR Pro R Troy Lee Designs Edition includes:

Custom Troy Lee Designs Styling and Graphics – Exclusive Troy Lee Designs graphics with electric blue and orange retro-styling, including custom-embroidered seats and limited edition interior identification badging displaying the unit number. Each unit also showcases painted color-matched factory accessories including front and rear bumpers, rock sliders, A-Arms, trailing arms and springs.

RIDE COMMAND+ – Coming factory installed, RIDE COMMAND+ delivers all the great features of RIDE COMMAND, including the industry-exclusive 7-inch glove-touch display powered, plus a whole new level of connectivity. The system includes remote vehicle location services, vehicle health monitoring, and over the air updates with new feature releases. GPS navigation and waypoints let riders save specific destinations and follow a guided route so they can find their way even outside of cell range.

Rockford Fosgate Stage 4 H.O. Audio– Upgraded from the stock Stage 2 audio package, the Rockford Fosgate Stage 4 H.O. audio system turns it up a notch providing the most demanding rider with an off-road audio experience like no other. Delivering powerful and crystal clear sound through 100W speakers and a 10" 400W subwoofer – the new stainless steel tweeters and rear speaker grills, along with the blue hue backlighting, makes the system look as good as it sounds.

Pro Armor 5302 Beadlock Wheels and Maxxis Rampage Fury Tire – The Pro Armor wheels offer ultra-strong performance and undeniable style with a beadlock ring that seamlessly complements the look and style of this limited edition vehicle, while the 32x10-15 tires provide maximum amount of tread to grip rocks, sand and all other terrains with ease, offering optimal performance.

RIGID SR-Series 32" Combo LED Light Bar – To keep riders out longer and more confidently into the night, the added 32" RIGID light bar features a powerful 20k lumen output and is integrated forward-facing on the roof.

Storage Upgrades – Long days on the trail require additional supplies. With added Door Storage Bags, riders can keep their belongings secure and easy to access with these seamlessly fitting bags.

Long days on the trail require additional supplies. With added Door Storage Bags, riders can keep their belongings secure and easy to access with these seamlessly fitting bags. Added Strength and Protection – Equipped with Front and Rear Pre Runner Bumpers and Low-Profile Rock Sliders, these Factory Accessories add additional toughness and protection to the Pro R.

2023 RZR 200 EFI Troy Lee Designs Edition $7,499 MSRP With only approximately 1,000 units available worldwide, the limited edition RZR 200 EFI Troy Lee Designs Edition includes:

Custom Troy Lee Designs Styling and Graphics – Give the next generation of off-roader the most stylish ride with matching interior and exterior Troy Lee Designs graphics and painted componentry, including ROPS and springs.

Industry-Leading Safety Technology – Parents can still expect the same top-of-the-line safety features like RIDE CONTROL powered by RIDE COMMAND, which includes helmet-aware technology, pin code start, digital speed limiting and geofencing.

Kid-Friendly Performance – With plenty of ground clearance and suspension travel, the RZR 200 has all the performance necessary to empower young off-roaders to ride confidently and tackle new terrain.

With plenty of ground clearance and suspension travel, the RZR 200 has all the performance necessary to empower young off-roaders to ride confidently and tackle new terrain. Grow With Polaris – With 180cc EFI engine, adjustable seat and steering wheel and available accessories, this is the perfect vehicle for young riders to grow with their side-by-side.