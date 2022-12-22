Yamaha honors champions at 10th annual induction ceremony 

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, honored nine Yamaha bLU cRU champions at the 2022 Yamaha Wall of Champions induction ceremony. The ceremony was held at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum where racers were noticed for their achievements in their respective professional championships.

Eli Tomac was recognized for his landmark season aboard the YZ450F, winning premier class titles in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championships, as well as being a Motocross of Nations Champion with Team USA. Also honored for his achievements in supercross was 2022 250SX West Champion Christian Craig, who carried on the YZ250F’s title-winning tradition.

In road racing, Jake Gagne was inducted for his second-consecutive MotoAmerica Superbike Championship aboard the YZF-R1. The young Blake Davis earned his first Wall of Champions plaque for winning the MotoAmerica Twins Cup Championship with the YZF-R7.

Yamaha racers also reaped success off-road on both two- and four-wheels. Rachael Archer earned her first title in the Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC), winning the 2022 GNCC WXC Motorcycle Championship aboard the YZ250FX. Taking top honors on the YFZ450R was Brycen Neal in the GNCC XC1 Pro ATV Championship and Joel Hetrick in the AMA Pro ATV Motocross Championship. Yamaha racers also swept the Championship Off-Road Tour Side-by-Side classes in the pure sport YXZ1000R, with Brock Heger winning the Pro Stock Side-by-Side title and Hamish Kelsey winning the Pro Turbo Side-by-Side title.

“It was another exciting year for the Yamaha bLU cRU. Securing multiple championships and race wins in 2022, we continue to add to Yamaha’s rich legacy in racing at the highest level,” said Steve Nessl, YMUS Motorsports marketing manager. “We are thrilled to honor these racers at this year’s induction ceremony. The Yamaha Wall of Champions not only celebrates the success of these talented riders and drivers but also showcases our commitment to racing and producing world-class products. From all of us at Yamaha, congratulations to the 2022 Wall of Champions inductees.”

The inductees received copies of their honorary plaques that will be added to the Wall of Champions at Yamaha Motorsports headquarters in Marietta, Georgia. Established to honor Yamaha bLU cRU champions with a lasting memory of their accomplishments, the first induction ceremony for the Wall of Champions was held on November 16, 2012. Since then, over 100 racers have been inducted for their achievements.