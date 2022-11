Parts Unlimited has announced Deram Tucker as the newest sales rep for the Northwest region, covering Northern California and Southern Oregon areas.

Tucker’s industry experience includes outside sales for a dealer services firm. He has extensive riding experience including AFM road racing. He also rides sport bikes, dual sports, dirt bikes and sport cruisers.

In his down time, he enjoys track days, being a BMX dad, outdoor photography, hiking, RV camping and moto camping.

