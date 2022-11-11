Z1R releases all-new men’s and women’s jackets

Z1R has introduced the all-new men's Warpenshaw jacket and the women's Blinker jacket. The Warpenshaw jacket provides protection while keeping riders stylish and comfortable.

A heavy weight chassis with abrasion resistant cordura panels is outfitted with two hand warmer pockets, a polyester mesh liner that wicks moisture and improves comfort and an adjustable waist and cuffs for a custom fit. This jacket also includes CE level 1 protection in the shoulder and elbow regions.

The Warpenshaw jacket is available in sizes S-5X with a suggested retail price of $159.95-$169.95.

Z1R men's Warpenshaw jacket

The new women’s Blinker jacket that allows fashion to meet function. A stretch fit denim chassis is outfitted with a removable zip off hood, two front zippers to adjust fit and two hand warmer pockets. The jacket includes removable CE level 1 elbow and shoulder armor. A rib-knit stretch waistband and a polyester moisture wicking liner provide a comfort fit.

The Blinker jacket is available in sizes XS-3W with a suggested retail price of $169.95-$179.95.

Z1R women’s Blinker jacket