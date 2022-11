Z1R has revealed its newest women’s Bomber jacket that is both fashionable and functional. A quilted chassis with faux leather sleeves is outfitted with a rib-knit stretch waistband and collar for increased comfort. Two hand warmer pockets are included and a polyester liner that wicks moisture and improves comfort.

The Bomber is available in sizes XS-3W with a suggested retail of $149.95-$159.95.

