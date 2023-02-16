Z1R introduces women’s Matchlock jacket

Z1R has announced the addition of its the new women’s Matchlock jacket to its line of apparel. The new sleek women’s jacket features zipper gussets at the waist and cuffs for a custom fit, a two-way closure zipper, two hand warmer pockets, conceal carry pockets, and a quilted polyester liner. The Matchlock is available in sizes XS-3W with a suggested retail price of $209.95.
