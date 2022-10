Z1R has revealed its Saturn helmet in an all-new white colorway. For rider’s that want more protection than a half helmet, the Saturn fits the bill. The Saturn helmet is DOT certified and utilizes an injection molded polycarbonate shell. It also comes equipped with an easy to remove drop down sun visor and accepts most three-snap shields.

Available in sizes XS-2XL at $89.95 suggested retail price.

The Z1R Saturn helmet is now available in an all-new white colorway.