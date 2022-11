Z1R has introduced its all-new women’s Combiner jacket. The jacked is comprised of a combination of two premium leather colors. The premium drum dyed cowhide leather chassis is outfitted with lacing detail on the front that allows an adjustable fit. Two hand warmer pockets and conceal and carry pockets are included, as well as a quilted polyester liner that wicks moisture and improves comfort.

The Combiner jacket is available in sizes XS-3W. Suggested retail $229.95-259.95.

Z1R 2022 women's Combiner jacket.