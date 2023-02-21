Z1R releases new apparel

Z1R has unveiled its all-new women’s Matchlock jacket and Warrant helmet. The sleek jacket features zipper gussets at the waist and cuffs for a custom fit. A two-way closure zipper, two hand warmer pockets, conceal carry pockets and a quilted polyester liner are also featured. The Matchlock jacket is available in sizes XS-3W with a suggested retail price of $209.95.

The new Warrant helmet is completed with a Panthera graphic that breathes the appearance of a Siberian tiger with a dash of ruby red coloring to create a unique look. The helmet includes a drop-down sun visor, making it versatile in all lighting conditions. Intake and exhaust vents for temperature regulation, and a fully removable, polyester moisture wicking liner are also included. The Warrant helmet is DOT and ECE 22.05 approved and available in sizes XS-2X. The suggested retail price is $129.95.

