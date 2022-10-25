WPS, ABRG parent acquires European distributor Bihr

Arrowhead Engineered Products, parent company of Western Power Sports (WPS) and All Balls Racing Group (ABRG) has acquired Bihr, a leading European distributor of parts, accessories and rider equipment for motorcycles, ATVs, scooters and bicycles. Headquartered in Kontich, Belgium, Bihr is in 20 countries and wholesales 350 brands and 200,000+ SKUs to a network of more than 15,000 retail dealers.

“We seek to combine with highly successful and respected organizations, making every acquisition a success and accelerating our growth to be the largest off-road aftermarket parts supplier in the world,” said John Mosunic, CEO of Arrowhead. “The combination of Bihr and Arrowhead creates a global leader in powersports with an undeniable value proposition for dealers.”

John Mosunic

Christophe Piron, former CEO of Bihr, joins Arrowhead Engineered Products as co-president of Europe and president of powersports Europe. He will serve on Arrowhead’s executive committee.

Christophe Piron

“Bihr and Arrowhead create a company where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” said Piron. “We are geared up to leverage our shared expertise to expand our offerings and customer reach.”

Alcopa and the other shareholders invested in Bihr in 2010 and spearheaded the company’s European development from its origins in France.

“We have been the proud shareholders of Bihr for more than 10 years and are convinced that Arrowhead is now the ideal partner to carry on with the company’s growth,” said managing partner Damien Heymans said.

“Bihr’s first-class logistics, steadfast commitment to customer service and expanding portfolio of owned brands will be strong assets to Arrowhead. We are convinced that both parties will intensely benefit from this acquisition,” said Axel Moorkens, managing director, Alcopa.

Axel Moorkens (left) and Damien Heymans.

Bihr will continue to conduct business as usual, operating and shipping from its current locations.

Advertisement