PSB visits Arrowhead Engineered Products

The five industry veterans brought more than 100 years of experience to a meeting last week at Arrowhead Engineered Products in Blaine, Minnesota. (New guy checked in at No. 5 with only a decade of contributions!)

Chera Gibb, senior VP of Marketing for North America at Arrowhead, offered some time to meet with some members of the EPG Acceleration content and sales crew, including Dave McMahon, Mark Rosacker, John Prusak and Greg Drevenstedt.

Arrowhead, parent company of WPS and All Balls Racing Group (ABRG), has big plans in store in all of the markets they serve, including powersports and outdoor power equipment.

Check out a few snaps from below.

The Arrowhead Engineered Products lobby includes some words of wisdom.