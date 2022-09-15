Suzuki reveals 2023 ATV and youth off-road lineups

Suzuki has launched its KingQuad ATV product line and line of youth products for 2023. With the high-quality engineering and rock-solid construction KingQuad ATVs are known for, 2023 sees the entire KingQuad line continue with well-thought-out features and class-leading build quality that have galvanized the KingQuads’ reputation as ATVs to be relied on.

2023 also sees Suzuki’s youth ATVs continue as the perfect introduction for young riders to the sport, with the Quadsport Z50 and Z90 all returning to help families discover powersports.

KingQuad 750 and 500 ATVs:

For the last 20 years, KingQuad ATVs have been known for their high-level of engineering and construction. Suzuki, the inventor of the four-wheel ATV, has created a sports-utility quad, offering bold styling, tough terrain capability and more reliability that can be counted on, no matter the work or play. The legacy of the iconic KingQuad product line remains rooted in excellent engineering and durability and is ready for you to join its history.

Every 2023 Suzuki KingQuad is built to be a do-everything, sport utility ATV that is ready for anything thrown its way.

KingQuad 750AXi Line:

The Suzuki KingQuad 750AXi line are the perfect machines for work or play. With exceptional Suzuki engineering, combined with bold styling and legendary durability, the KingQuad 750AXi models have everything needed to get the job done. From strong thick-tubed steel frames to independent suspensions and fully sealed rear brakes. The KingQuad line of 750 ATVs are engineered to conquer the job and the terrain.

Suzuki 2023 KingQuad 750.

Key 2023 KingQuad 750AXi features include:

722cc, DOHC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine

Four-valve cylinder head

Advanced Suzuki Fuel Injection

Dual balancer shafts

Aluminum radiator with thermostatically controlled cooling fan

Quadmatic CVT-type automatic transmission

Electronic power steering (available on Power Steering models)

Advanced engine-braking system

Torque-sensing limited-slip front differential

Fender-mounted gate-type shifter (P, N, L, H & R)

Push-button 2WD, 4WD limited-slip and 4WD locked-differential selection

Handlebar-mounted RPM override button

Dual hydraulic front disc brakes

Sealed, multi-plate hydraulicly operated rear brake

Independent double A-arm front suspension (6.7 inches travel)

Fully independent, A-arm/I-beam rear suspension (7.7 inches travel)

Gas-charged shock absorbers with five-way spring preload adjustment

Large diameter rear stabilizer bar

Additionally, cargo racks on the KingQuad Power Steering models offer high-impact carrier covers to shield cargo from wear, while enhancing the KingQuad’s appearance. The covers are easily removable for mounting Suzuki accessories or other gear directly to the cargo racks.

KingQuad 500AXi Line:

The 2023 KingQuad 500 models offer great performance and value in a mid-size sport-utility package.

Suzuki 2023 KingQuad 500.

Key KingQuad 500 features include:

493cc, SOHC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine

Four-valve cylinder head

Advanced Suzuki Fuel Injection

Balancer shaft

Aluminum radiator with thermostatically controlled cooling fan

Quadmatic CVT-type automatic transmission

Electronic power steering (available on Power Steering models)

Advanced engine-braking system

Torque-sensing limited-slip front differential

Fender-mounted gate-type shifter (P, N, L, H & R)

Push-button 2WD, 4WD limited-slip & 4WD locked-differential selection

Handlebar-mounted RPM override button

KingQuad 400 ATVs:

Whether it’s time for work or getting away from it all, the 2023 Suzuki KingQuad 400ASi helps every step of the way. The fully automatic Quadmatic transmission features 2WD and 4WD modes that handle rough trail conditions while completing even the most demanding chores. Along with exceptional engine performance across the powerband, its high-performance iridium spark plug and Pulsed-secondary AIR-injection (PAIR) system help reach outstanding fuel efficiency and clean emissions.

The 2023 Suzuki KingQuad 400FSi utilizes a five-speed manual-shift transmission and semi-automatic clutch for those who demand sportier performance. It cranks out an impressive amount of torque and a wide and dynamic powerband for exceptional performance on the trail or on the job. A high-performance iridium spark plug and refined Pulsed-secondary AIR-injection (PAIR) system help deliver outstanding fuel efficiency, clean emissions and great performance.

Suzuki 2023 KingQuad 400.

Youth Quadsport Z90:

The 2023 Suzuki QuadSport Z90 is the ideal ATV for adult-supervised riders ages twelve and older to learn on and develop their off-road riding skills. Convenient features like an automatic transmission and electric starter help make this ATV easy to operate while those skills are being formed. An easy-to-set throttle limiter lets adults set the power level appropriately for young riders, and a keyed ignition switch makes sure there are no unauthorized journeys.

Suzuki 2023 Quadsport Z90.

Youth QuadSport Z50:

The 2023 QuadSport Z50 is designed for adult-supervised youth riders ages six and older. The Z50 provides thoughtful features that help make learning to ride a safe and fun experience for youth riders. Emphasizing safety and adult control, the Z50 offers a throttle limiter to control engine output, a tether switch that may remotely shut off the ignition, and a keyed main switch preventing unauthorized use. Adjustable hand controls, an easy-to-use automatic transmission, full floorboards, and a low seat height make sure that beginning riders will enjoy the Z50 as they learn to ride. The QuadSport Z50 is packed with quality, safety and a fun to ride personality, making it the perfect choice for younger adventurers while also helping offer peace of mind for parents.

Suzuki 2023 Quadsport Z50.