Tex Plex, the massive off-road riding park in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, announced its closure over the weekend on social media: “We regret to inform our customers that Tex Plex will be permanently shut down Monday, September 5th at 8 pm. We will no longer be open for any form of event or riding.”

Tex Plex, located in Midlothian, had been acquired by an investment firm in 2019.

Honda dealers gathered there as recently as 2019 to ride the 2020 Honda Talon 1000 lineup.