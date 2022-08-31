July Same Store Sales results revealed

Take a look at the September digital edition of Powersports Business to view the latest Same Store Sales data for July 2022 vs. July 2021 from CDK Lightspeed. Dealerships saw, on average, an overall revenue growth, and the Northwest and the Midwest regions saw an increase in revenue in every department for the month.

Don’t stop at the Same Store Sales data. Flip through the edition to learn more about what has been going on in your industry.

Click the image below to view the September digital edition and download a PDF.

