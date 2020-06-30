You won’t believe May’s average dealership retail growth

We’ve heard for weeks about how strong retail sales were during the month of May. And now we have the cold hard facts that support the anecdotal dealership success stories, according to exclusive data from CDK Global Recreation.

On average, revenue growth at U.S. dealerships that use the Lightspeed DMS surged 51.2 overall in May compared to May 2019. The data includes the national revenue averages from 1,626 powersports dealerships in parts, service, new and pre-owned unit sales and overall.

Click the image below the regional breakdown in the U.S. of May Same Store Sales at Lightspeed dealerships.

