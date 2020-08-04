Home > News > Dealers > June Same Store Sales keep torrid pace at dealerships

June Same Store Sales keep torrid pace at dealerships

August 4, 2020

Exclusive data from CDK Global Lightspeed reveals the latest retail data for the month of June from more than 1,600 U.S. dealerships. Suffice to say, there was barely a letdown in June compared to a record-setting May performance.

The worst performing region in terms of new and pre-owned unit sales during June was the West, which on average saw 44.9% revenue growth in major units, according to the Lightspeed DMS data.

Click on the image below to view the Same Store Sales map for June.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com

