Accelerate Conference adds Silver-level sponsor

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will convene in Orlando in just three months, and Dealer Spike has announced its commitment as a Silver-level sponsor.

Dealer Spike is a worldwide digital advertising company with the mission to aid dealers as they strive to increase sales and service profitability through online digital advertising and training.

To highlight a few of the numerous features available with Dealer Spike, dealers are provided with the opportunity to create a user friendly online marketplace, upload inventory and data with ease, identify website visitors and track leads.

More information about Dealer Spike's focus on helping dealers drive more traffic to the showroom, phone and internet will be provided during the dealer conference that will be held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royal Resort.

The images included are from the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference that took place in Atlanta.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick and Revvable.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield and Constellation Dealership Software.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.